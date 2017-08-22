Getty Image

When a four-year college basketball player is drafted in the first round, it is an exception to the rule. Yes, it absolutely happens and there are recent examples but, in many situations, professional basketball scouts often seem to take something away from seniors based on age and, well, the fact that the player remained at the college level for four seasons.

With that in mind, Intersport announced on Tuesday that the company is putting together a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that will include seniors during Final Four weekend (Mar. 30 through Apr. 1) in San Antonio. The company’s vice president of sports properties, Drew Russell, said the following in an official statement: