A New, $100,000 3-On-3 Tournament Featuring College Seniors Is Coming To Final Four Weekend

#NCAA Tournament
08.22.17 7 mins ago

Getty Image

When a four-year college basketball player is drafted in the first round, it is an exception to the rule. Yes, it absolutely happens and there are recent examples but, in many situations, professional basketball scouts often seem to take something away from seniors based on age and, well, the fact that the player remained at the college level for four seasons.

With that in mind, Intersport announced on Tuesday that the company is putting together a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that will include seniors during Final Four weekend (Mar. 30 through Apr. 1) in San Antonio. The company’s vice president of sports properties, Drew Russell, said the following in an official statement:

“Based on our storied and successful history of creating and producing live college events for more than 30 years, Intersport is perfectly positioned to bring 3-on-3 basketball to the college game. We’ve been in the planning stages for months and are excited to bring this new and exciting opportunity to market for the very first time.”

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS3-on-3 basketballFINAL FOURNCAA Tournament

