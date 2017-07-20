The First Major BIG3 Trade Involves Larry Hughes And Mo Evans

Getty Image

The BIG3 has rolled through its first four weeks with a bit of a rocky night in Philadelphia, meaning they’ve reached the midway point of the regular season. As teams jockey for playoff position, we finally are seeing some transactions between teams.

Trades in the BIG3 aren’t made by a front office or the coaches, but instead by captains of the teams. The first trade of the season came last week, as Xavier Silas was traded from Tri-State to the Ball Hogs for Dominic McGuire.