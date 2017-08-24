Getty Image

When Ice Cube announced he’d be introducing 3-on-3 professional basketball to the world, many doubted the business model. After all, bringing players from all types of backgrounds and ages in order to play in a new, unseen format, was something that had never been done and came with plenty of risks.

However, nine weeks into the 10-week season, and the BIG3 has to be considered a success in its inaugural season with a growing fan base, steadily packed arenas, and most recently was been renewed for a second season with Fox Sports.

From the beginning, Ice Cube and company said that the league was for players who could still play competitively. It wasn’t about creating an all-star game or just a retired players league, although those names helped legitimize the brand, this was about giving guys an opportunity to play ball at an extremely high-level.

The Killer 3’s, with Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson, were one of the early favorites to win the league due to their name recognition, but ended up in last place. That proved the league would be about more than just the names, and that there would be legitimate competition

Rashad McCants was the number one overall pick and has been the difference maker for the league’s only undefeated team, Trilogy. As a an MVP candidate, losing out on that award to Rashard Lewis, McCants is out to prove that he shouldn’t have had his NBA career taken away.