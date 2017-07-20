Getty Image

Chris Paul’s exit from the Clippers in free agency this summer was fraught with intrigue. Not only were there rumors that his relationship with Doc Rivers had soured, allegedly in part because of the dynamics involving Austin Rivers and reports that the coach’s son was the sticking point in a potential Carmelo Anthony trade that never came to fruition; there was also the widely-held perception that Paul’s teammates had grown-increasingly frustrated with his tyrannical disposition.

Rivers, for his part, tried to dispel the notion that those relationships had deteriorated beyond repair and even reached out to Paul personally in effort to set the record straight. Now, Blake Griffin has joined the chorus to assure the public that there’s no bad blood between him and his former superstar point guard. Via Pro Basketball Talk: