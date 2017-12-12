Blake Griffin’s First Standup Comedy Night With Red Bull Is A Side-Splitting Slam Dunk

#Stand-Up #Los Angeles Clippers #Red Bull #Blake Griffin
Hip-Hop Editor
12.12.17

Basketball players are not stupid. That’s the gist of Blake Griffin’s warmup set for his charity comedy night, Comedy. By Blake. What he wants you to know is that the “dumb athlete” stereotype is not only inaccurate, it has a very simple explanation. His bit turns out to be every bit as funny as the Kia commercials that made him a primetime favorite through his first four seasons in the NBA.

The injured Los Angeles Clippers superstar brought out his family and friends, including his Clippers teammates for a night of standup presented by Griffin, his sponsors at Red Bull, and some of his personal favorite standup comics for a show headlined by veteran Chicago comedian John Mulaney. As he joked in his side-splitting intro: “I invited five of my favorite comedians to join me tonight, but they weren’t available. So we have these comedians instead.” Aside from Griffin’s own hilarious ten-minute warmup, comics included Norm Macdonald, Phoebe Robinson, Whitney Cummings, and Jim Jefferies, all tackling sets that ranged from spectacular to outright scandalous.

Garth Milan

Griffin did a wonderful hosting job, keeping the sets bouncing along at a lively clip, which really kept the energy up when Macdonald’s set went a little off the rails, bringing in Mulaney’s closing set to save the day when some of the audience became a little restless. For some reason, a favorite topic of the evening was Deandre Jordan’s designer long sweater, which was likened at various points to a bathrobe and pajamas.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Los Angeles Clippers#Red Bull#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINLos Angeles Clippersred bullSTAND-UP

Best Of 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 37 mins ago
Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

12.12.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 22 hours ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 24 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP