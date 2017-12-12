Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Basketball players are not stupid. That’s the gist of Blake Griffin’s warmup set for his charity comedy night, Comedy. By Blake. What he wants you to know is that the “dumb athlete” stereotype is not only inaccurate, it has a very simple explanation. His bit turns out to be every bit as funny as the Kia commercials that made him a primetime favorite through his first four seasons in the NBA.

The injured Los Angeles Clippers superstar brought out his family and friends, including his Clippers teammates for a night of standup presented by Griffin, his sponsors at Red Bull, and some of his personal favorite standup comics for a show headlined by veteran Chicago comedian John Mulaney. As he joked in his side-splitting intro: “I invited five of my favorite comedians to join me tonight, but they weren’t available. So we have these comedians instead.” Aside from Griffin’s own hilarious ten-minute warmup, comics included Norm Macdonald, Phoebe Robinson, Whitney Cummings, and Jim Jefferies, all tackling sets that ranged from spectacular to outright scandalous.

Garth Milan

Griffin did a wonderful hosting job, keeping the sets bouncing along at a lively clip, which really kept the energy up when Macdonald’s set went a little off the rails, bringing in Mulaney’s closing set to save the day when some of the audience became a little restless. For some reason, a favorite topic of the evening was Deandre Jordan’s designer long sweater, which was likened at various points to a bathrobe and pajamas.