Bob Knight Said He Hopes His Former Indiana Bosses Are Dead

Bob Knight is a legendary figure in Indiana basketball lore. In fact, he might be the legendary figure for the Indiana Hoosiers. However, Knight and the program that he captained for decades aren’t on the best of terms and the now 76-year-old illustrated that in a (very) harsh way during an interview with Dan Patrick on Friday.

In short, Knight posited that he hoped the Indiana administration that were present during his ousting … were dead. All of them.

Here is the transcript, courtesy of the Indianapolis Star:

Patrick: “Why do we want you to go back to Assembly Hall so bad?” Knight: “Well, I think I’ve always really enjoyed the fans, I always will. On my dying day, I will think about how great the fans at Indiana were. And as far as the hierarchy at Indiana University at that time, I have absolutely no respect whatsoever for those people. With that in mind, I have no interest in ever going back to that university.” Patrick: “Aren’t those people all out of there, coach?” Knight: “I hope they’re all dead.” Patrick: “Some of them are …” Knight: “Well, I hope the rest of them go.”

The rest of Knight’s interview was largely harmless, including a great deal of commentary and reflection on his undefeated 1976 team that remains legendary in the sport. However, this entire exchange was, well, crazy.

Bob Knight is, of course, infamous for saying whatever he wants whenever he wants to say it and his antics while serving as the head coach at both Indiana and Texas Tech were much-maligned. Still, there is a big-time leap from crazy actions on the sideline to pointedly indicating that he hopes actual people are dead (or will be dead) and this type of thing probably shouldn’t be laughed off as completely harmless.

Judging by past experience, this probably won’t be the last time that Bob Knight says an offensive thing while being captured on camera but, this time, it really isn’t amusing but rather inappropriate and vexing.