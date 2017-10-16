Getty Image

The opening part of any journey will make anyone either nervous or fearful, sometimes a little of both. For the Boston Celtics, the beginning of the regular season will be a culmination of a crazy offseason in which one All Star Point Guard got traded for another, and Gordon Hayward came to the Eastern Conference.

For Hayward, he might’ve been the lowest key max deal signing in NBA history. That’s because everyone had him slated to go to Boston ever since Brad Stevens took the coaching position, or perhaps that Danny Ainge’s masterplan of hoarding high draft picks and cap space while getting fortunate with roster building worked out to the point where people wanted to play in Boston again.

However, during Sunday’s press conference, Hayward shared his excitement for Tuesday’s opener against the Cavs.