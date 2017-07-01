Getty Image

Paul George was finally traded just hours before NBA free agency kicked off late Friday night. But the landing spot — the Oklahoma City Thunder — for the superstar was a surprise to everyone. That’s because a select group of teams seemed frontrunners for the services of George, no doubt led by the Boston Celtics.

Indiana acquired Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis for a year of George’s services. But OKC might get more out of the deal George decides he likes Oklahoma City and wants to play with Russell Westbrook. It’s not exactly the blockbuster haul for George, but the Pacers were at a disadvantage because George told the team he wasn’t coming back after next season.

But now that we know what George cost, why couldn’t Celtics general manager Danny Ainge pull the trigger and acquire him? The team has plenty of assets, and it actually added to its picks and players when it traded the first overall pick days before the NBA Draft.

Well, Ainge got a bit stingy when it came time to pull the trigger. David Aldridge appeared on NBA TV to explain how the Thunder wound up with George and the Celtics missed out.