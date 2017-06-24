GOFUNDME: BRENDON HENDERSON

Incensed by the way the Chicago Bulls’ front office treated Jimmy Butler, the All-Star forward’s trainer, Travelle Gaines, sounded off on GM Gar Forman on Twitter with one succinct tweet on Thursday. Gaines had the freedom to let loose on Forman because Butler was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of Thursday’s NBA Draft, and now that he was reunited with his former coach Tom Thibodeau, the All-Star’s trainer decided it was time to let off steam about how Chicago’s front office treated his client.

It turns out Gaines isn’t the only one who is frustrated and angered by Forman and the rest of the Bulls’ front office. Bulls fans have reached a boiling point as well, especially one enterprising fan named Brendon Henderson, who has started a GoFundMe just to put a billboard in a high-traffic area in Chicago calling for the firing of Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxon, as well as the ouster of team owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

From Henderson’s GoFundMe page: