Getty Image

You can count Byron Scott among those who think there’s a really good chance that LeBron James joins the Los Angeles Lakers next summer. Scott spoke to TMZ about the best basketball player in the world’s impending free agency, and was asked the question on every Lakers fan’s mind: What are the odds they are able to convince James to come to the city of angels?

In Scott’s eyes, there’s a 50/50 chance. Not of James leaving the Cavaliers, but rather, of James becoming a Laker. These odds are, um, rather optimistic, but as you can see in the video, Scott is optimistic about a number of things facing Los Angeles over the next few months.

Giving James 50/50 odds of leaving Cleveland during the summer of 2018 would have been looking at things through rose-colored glasses at this point, but saying there is a 50 percent chance that he comes to the Lakers and a 50 percent chance that he does literally anything else is something else.