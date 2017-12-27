Byron Scott Thinks There’s A 50/50 Chance That LeBron James Becomes A Laker But Never Explains Why

#Paul George #LA Lakers #LeBron James
Associate Editor
12.27.17

Getty Image

You can count Byron Scott among those who think there’s a really good chance that LeBron James joins the Los Angeles Lakers next summer. Scott spoke to TMZ about the best basketball player in the world’s impending free agency, and was asked the question on every Lakers fan’s mind: What are the odds they are able to convince James to come to the city of angels?

In Scott’s eyes, there’s a 50/50 chance. Not of James leaving the Cavaliers, but rather, of James becoming a Laker. These odds are, um, rather optimistic, but as you can see in the video, Scott is optimistic about a number of things facing Los Angeles over the next few months.

Giving James 50/50 odds of leaving Cleveland during the summer of 2018 would have been looking at things through rose-colored glasses at this point, but saying there is a 50 percent chance that he comes to the Lakers and a 50 percent chance that he does literally anything else is something else.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSByron ScottLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLonzo BallPAUL GEORGE

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 5 hours ago
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 9 hours ago
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP