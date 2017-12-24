Carmelo Anthony Is ‘Accepting’ Of His Role Within Oklahoma City’s Offense

Don’t look now, but the Oklahoma City Thunder have been able to win some basketball games as of late. The team has the second-longest winning streak in the Western Conference (albeit only three games) and are 7-3 over their last 10 contests. They currently have the fifth-best record out west and have shown the ability to leg out close games.

One of the contributing factors, at least during their 120-117 win over Atlanta on Friday night, is the play of Carmelo Anthony. He hasn’t turned into the All-Star caliber performer he’s been in the past or anything, but as he showed against the Hawks, he can slide into a role where he can focus on knocking down shots.

Anthony and Russell Westbrook showed that they could be a lethal pick-and-pop combo in the game, as Anthony went for 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting from behind the arc. Thunder coach Billy Donovan praised Anthony for being “open-minded” about doing what the team needs, while Anthony discussed being “accepting” of a role like this.

