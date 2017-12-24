Getty Image

Don’t look now, but the Oklahoma City Thunder have been able to win some basketball games as of late. The team has the second-longest winning streak in the Western Conference (albeit only three games) and are 7-3 over their last 10 contests. They currently have the fifth-best record out west and have shown the ability to leg out close games.

One of the contributing factors, at least during their 120-117 win over Atlanta on Friday night, is the play of Carmelo Anthony. He hasn’t turned into the All-Star caliber performer he’s been in the past or anything, but as he showed against the Hawks, he can slide into a role where he can focus on knocking down shots.

Anthony and Russell Westbrook showed that they could be a lethal pick-and-pop combo in the game, as Anthony went for 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting from behind the arc. Thunder coach Billy Donovan praised Anthony for being “open-minded” about doing what the team needs, while Anthony discussed being “accepting” of a role like this.