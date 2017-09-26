Getty Image

The NBA world has rallied together against the President of the United States in recent days. Ever since Stephen Curry said he would not go to the White House to celebrate the Warriors’ championship and Donald Trump responded by rescinding the team’s invitation, basketball players and coaches have taken turns criticizing the leader of the free world.

LeBron James has taken a few shots at the president, even going as far as calling him a bum. Kevin Durant, Adam Silver, and longtime foe Mark Cuban have spoken out against Trump, too. Beyond those names, seemingly everyone else in the league has provided commentary on the president’s actions.

Now, Carmelo Anthony is getting in on the fun. The newest member of the Oklahoma City Thunder sat down with USA TODAY Sports and took a 10,000 foot view of Trump, namely with how he can never understand what it’s like to be a minority in the United States.

“I just think it’s wrong, to be honest with you,” he told USA TODAY Sports. “I just think it’s silly. It just shows that you don’t really have a care for the fear that the minorities have in our country right now. You don’t really understand. You don’t get it, like what it’s like being a minority. You don’t understand that people are scared. People are afraid. People don’t know what’s going on, and there’s so much going on they don’t know how to feel. I think all we’re looking for is some kind of security blanket that – at the end of the day – you have our back. And you’re showing that you don’t.”

Anthony is among the league’s more socially aware players, so it’s no surprise that he has such a poignant take on Trump and race in the United States.

