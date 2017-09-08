Carmelo Anthony Donned His Famous Hoodie During A Pickup Game With Russell Westbrook

09.07.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony has brought a lot of attention to himself in a non-Knicks fashion this summer. All Anthony had to do was don a hoodie, and like your favorite superhero, he became a new man. Hoodie Melo has been a social media sensation, dominating the competition during his reign over summer basketball.

Hoodie Melo has been so popular that 2K Sports even got in on the action and gave the superhero in the half court a player rating higher than LeBron James. The man in the hoodie has been so deadly on the court that J.R. Smith bestowed the title of the best player in the NBA upon him.

With word spilling out about how lethal Hoodie Melo is on the court, one man had to come out and see for himself: last season’s MVP, Russell Westbrook.

The Oklahoma City guard brought some “help” in the form of Enes Kante. Hoodie Melo was just Hoodie Melo, showing that he’s a living NBA Street character at times. But the story of this pickup game was Russ, showing some nice under the basket moves and even broke out a Nowitzski-esque one-footed fadeaway.

In a single 30-second clip, the NBA MVP and the most dangerous man in basketball met on the court. Now, just imagine a world where they teamed up. Maybe one day before training camp hits, the world will get to see it.

