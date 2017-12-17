Carmelo Anthony Received A Tribute Video From The Knicks During His First Game Back In New York

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
12.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony returned to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, ready to face whatever the New York Knicks had for him. But instead of booing or showing discontent, Knicks fans decided to show their appreciation to their former star.

The Thunder as a team were still getting settled after a triple overtime game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, one that was as feisty as it was entertaining. Still, for Melo this was always going to be the big game of the road trip.

He was, however, all smiles when he walked into MSG as a visitor for the first time since he was traded.

