Carmelo Anthony Jokes That The Knicks Taught Him What It’s Like To Not Live Up To Expectations

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George #Russell Westbrook #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
11.28.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been a rocky start for the Oklahoma City Thunder. They’ve dropped two straight, and at just 8-11 for the season so far, they’re currently out of the playoff picture in the West.

This is particularly disconcerting given that they somehow managed to assemble a super-team of sorts during the off-season, stealing Carmelo Anthony out from under the Rockets’ noses and landing Paul George for a song from the Indiana Pacers.

The expectation going in, of course, was that this squad would be able to compete with the monolithic Warriors, and if there’s one thing ‘Melo knows all too well, it’s about failing to live up to these types of expectations. When a reporter asked a question about whether he’s ever been on a team that isn’t playing to its potential, he had a simple response.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George#Russell Westbrook#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYNEW YORK KNICKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOK

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP