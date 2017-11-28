Getty Image

It’s been a rocky start for the Oklahoma City Thunder. They’ve dropped two straight, and at just 8-11 for the season so far, they’re currently out of the playoff picture in the West.

This is particularly disconcerting given that they somehow managed to assemble a super-team of sorts during the off-season, stealing Carmelo Anthony out from under the Rockets’ noses and landing Paul George for a song from the Indiana Pacers.

The expectation going in, of course, was that this squad would be able to compete with the monolithic Warriors, and if there’s one thing ‘Melo knows all too well, it’s about failing to live up to these types of expectations. When a reporter asked a question about whether he’s ever been on a team that isn’t playing to its potential, he had a simple response.