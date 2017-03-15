Melo's gonna get meeeeeeeeemed pic.twitter.com/CNGoZyjTUU — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 15, 2017

The New York Knicks picked up an unlikely victory on Tuesday evening, overcoming a double-figure deficit in the second half to overtake the Indiana Pacers by a final score of 87-81. In that win, Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks in scoring with 22 points while playing a borderline reckless total of 41 minutes and, after the game, his choice of attire drew a great deal of attention due to its outlandish nature.

To be fair to Melo, the weather report for New York is ugly right now and there is nothing wrong with being prepared with appropriate, cozy clothing. Still, the internet took no prisoners … as you might imagine.

Carmelo Anthony is all bundled up. pic.twitter.com/nq5voq7uWX — Mike Vorkunov (@Mike_Vorkunov) March 15, 2017

Carmelo Anthony tonight:

1-0 vs Pacers

1-0 vs Winter pic.twitter.com/LCqy7vjxTs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 15, 2017

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/tfY2Nr2iEK — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 15, 2017