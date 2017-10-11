Carmelo Anthony Called A Report That Jordan Brand Is Ending His Signature Line ‘False News’

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Carmelo Anthony
10.11.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has become the face of Jordan Brand after agreeing to a massive 10-year contract extension earlier in the 2017 offseason. While no one is likely to approach the “Air Jordan” franchise itself, Westbrook’s profile has skyrocketed after a season in which he averaged a triple-double and it makes a ton of sense that Jordan Brand would be willing to go all in on his likeness.

On Tuesday evening, though, word broke that Westbrook’s newest teammate, Carmelo Anthony, could be taking something of a step back in that, for the first time in more than a decade, he may not be rolling out a new signature Jordan Brand shoe. Nick DePaula of ESPN brings word of the change and, while it is important to note that Anthony isn’t leaving the Jordan Brand umbrella, the move would certainly constitute a major change.

Following Oklahoma City’s game on Wednesday evening, Anthony was prompted about the report and, well, he denied its accuracy in pointed fashion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYJordan BrandOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 8 mins ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP