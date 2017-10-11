Getty Image

Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has become the face of Jordan Brand after agreeing to a massive 10-year contract extension earlier in the 2017 offseason. While no one is likely to approach the “Air Jordan” franchise itself, Westbrook’s profile has skyrocketed after a season in which he averaged a triple-double and it makes a ton of sense that Jordan Brand would be willing to go all in on his likeness.

On Tuesday evening, though, word broke that Westbrook’s newest teammate, Carmelo Anthony, could be taking something of a step back in that, for the first time in more than a decade, he may not be rolling out a new signature Jordan Brand shoe. Nick DePaula of ESPN brings word of the change and, while it is important to note that Anthony isn’t leaving the Jordan Brand umbrella, the move would certainly constitute a major change.

Following Oklahoma City’s game on Wednesday evening, Anthony was prompted about the report and, well, he denied its accuracy in pointed fashion.