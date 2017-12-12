Carmelo Anthony Says He Skipped Postgame Interviews To FaceTime With His Son

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder #Carmelo Anthony
12.12.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Things have not been going well for the Oklahoma City Thunder, basically all season. They’re playing just .500 ball in their last 10 games and currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference playoff hunt.

The expectations going into the 2017-2018 campaign, obviously, were a lot higher than this, and with the season barreling toward the midway mark, the pressure to right the ship is starting to become overwhelming for everyone involved. Paul George has voiced his frustrations, saying their poor play has “gotta stop” and in general no one in OKC seems too happy at the moment.

Following their latest head-scratching loss to the Hornets on Monday night, everyone was on edge once again, and Carmelo Anthony was conspicuously absent for his postgame media duties. But Melo doesn’t want you to read too much into that. On Tuesday, as he explained to reporters, he had a perfectly reasonable excuse for bailing early and skipping his postgame availability.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Oklahoma City Thunder#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYNBA JumpstartOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Best Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

12.12.17 7 hours ago 2 Comments
Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 8 hours ago 2 Comments
Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

12.12.17 9 hours ago 5 Comments
The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Great (And Weird) 2017 Gifts For The Movie And TV Lovers In Your Life

Great (And Weird) 2017 Gifts For The Movie And TV Lovers In Your Life

and 12.11.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP