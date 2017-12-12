Getty Image

Things have not been going well for the Oklahoma City Thunder, basically all season. They’re playing just .500 ball in their last 10 games and currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference playoff hunt.

The expectations going into the 2017-2018 campaign, obviously, were a lot higher than this, and with the season barreling toward the midway mark, the pressure to right the ship is starting to become overwhelming for everyone involved. Paul George has voiced his frustrations, saying their poor play has “gotta stop” and in general no one in OKC seems too happy at the moment.

Following their latest head-scratching loss to the Hornets on Monday night, everyone was on edge once again, and Carmelo Anthony was conspicuously absent for his postgame media duties. But Melo doesn’t want you to read too much into that. On Tuesday, as he explained to reporters, he had a perfectly reasonable excuse for bailing early and skipping his postgame availability.