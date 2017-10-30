Getty Image

I was always going to end up a Knicks fan whether I wanted to or not. The combination of my father being a huge sports fan and the Knicks having consistent success during my formative years all but ensured that I’d wind up hooked. Patrick Ewing, Charles Oakley, Anthony Mason, and John Starks were defining figures of my early childhood, and Marcus Camby, Allan Houston, and Latrell Sprewell ably filled those same roles in my pre-teen years.

I was 15 years old before my favorite basketball team missed the playoffs for the first time in my life; at the time, I didn’t even realize it was possible for the Knicks to be legitimately not good. Little did I know, “not good” was about to become best case scenario for a long, long time. During my high school and college years, the Knicks were just barely not the worst team in the NBA. They won only 250 of 656 games from 2001 through 2009, one game better than the league-worst Hawks. They ran through seven coaches, 75 players, and a sexual harassment scandal. These were dark days, to say the least.

When the famed summer of 2010 passed and the Knicks signed not LeBron James and Chris Bosh, but Amar’e Stoudemire and Raymond Felton, I was ready and incredibly willing to settle for the Knicks just being pretty good for a while. Pretty good would be so much better than what I was used to, and that would suit me just fine. Then, they traded for Carmelo Anthony.

I’m not ashamed to admit that the Melo trade — though I, like others, thought the price was too expensive and wondered why Melo couldn’t just wait for his new contract until the offseason rolled around — got my hopes way the hell up. The Knicks were going to be good again, damn it, just like they were when I was a kid. I was sure of it.