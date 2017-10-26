YES Network

The Cavaliers’ issues with teams expected to spend the season hanging around the bottom of the Eastern Conference continued on Wednesday night as Cleveland found itself struggling with the Nets in Brooklyn.

The Nets took a three-point lead into the half and pulled ahead by 11 going into the fourth quarter, and it appeared as though they were a step ahead of the Cavs at all times. It was almost as if they knew what Cleveland was planning on doing offensively.

There may have been reason for that as Nets forward Trevor Booker snuck into the Cavs’ huddle early in the second quarter for a good two or three seconds before coach Tyronn Lue realized there was a spy amongst his team in a pretty hilarious moment.