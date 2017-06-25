The Cavaliers Have Reignited Paul George Trade Talks By Bringing Denver Into The Mix

After trade talks involving Jimmy Butler and the Bulls and Paul George and the Pacers broke down, the Cleveland Cavaliers appeared to be out of the running for adding another superstar to the roster in their quest to shorten the gap with the Warriors. The Cavs had reportedly failed to find a third team that would give up the necessary young assets to the Pacers or Bulls in exchange for Kevin Love to land George or Butler.

Butler has since been traded to the Timberwolves, but George remains the most available star on the market right now, and according to Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Cavaliers are back in discussions about PG-13. In order to make that deal happen, the Cavs need another dance partner in the mix and may have found one in the Denver Nuggets.

