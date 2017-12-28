Isaiah Thomas Will Have His First 5-On-5 Scrimmage With The Cavs On Friday

#Cleveland Cavaliers
12.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Cavaliers are in a holding pattern of sorts over the next week, as the team waits to add All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas to their starting lineup in the near future.

When that will be remains a mystery, with the best speculation pointing to either the Jan. 2 game against Portland or their Jan. 3 contest in Boston — where Thomas can get some revenge. Cleveland’s trip to Utah on Saturday hasn’t been ruled out, but that seems unlikely given that it’s a random road game and they could buy three extra days of rest and prep by holding him out.

Whether the target is Saturday or Tuesday, Thomas will take the final major step towards his return on Friday after the team’s trip to wine country in Napa Valley. Coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Wednesday the plan was for the Cavs to hold a rare practice during a road trip in order to give him a chance to do a full scrimmage with his teammates.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMAS

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 2 hours ago 11 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 22 hours ago
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 1 day ago
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP