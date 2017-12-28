Getty Image

The Cavaliers are in a holding pattern of sorts over the next week, as the team waits to add All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas to their starting lineup in the near future.

When that will be remains a mystery, with the best speculation pointing to either the Jan. 2 game against Portland or their Jan. 3 contest in Boston — where Thomas can get some revenge. Cleveland’s trip to Utah on Saturday hasn’t been ruled out, but that seems unlikely given that it’s a random road game and they could buy three extra days of rest and prep by holding him out.

Whether the target is Saturday or Tuesday, Thomas will take the final major step towards his return on Friday after the team’s trip to wine country in Napa Valley. Coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Wednesday the plan was for the Cavs to hold a rare practice during a road trip in order to give him a chance to do a full scrimmage with his teammates.