Channing Frye Addressed His Struggle With Depression And How It Impacted His Game

#Cleveland Cavaliers
11.04.17

Getty Image

For Channing Frye, 2016 was a bad year. He lost both parents to cancer, and on the court, it was a difficult season playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Frye opened up about his struggles with depression in an interview with Complex that was posted on Thursday. In the piece, Frye speaks candidly about mental health and how many athletes are not build to properly deal with difficult realities in real life.

Frye also talked about how doing the Road Trippin’ podcast with Richard Jefferson helped him get through his tough time and how mental stress can take a physical toll on people.

