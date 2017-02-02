Charles Barkley Has A Message For All The Haters: ‘F*ck All, Y’all’

02.02.17 5 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

I don’t understand what’s happening in this video. Is Charles Barkley working part-time as a DJ? If so, why? I assume he has the TNT job because the NBA money was running out, but he can’t be getting 200 bucks to work bars on mid-week nights, can he?

Anyway, Barkley says “f*ck” the haters a couple times here. He never specifies his haters, but if that’s what he meant, it’s probably because the “haters” are annoyed with his criticism of LeBron James and ironic labeling him as whiny. Or because he called Kevin Garnett a borderline Hall of Famer. Or because he uses the term “girly” to describe the Golden State Warriors.

Look, we could list all the reasons why people would hate Charles Barkley — his association with the garbage movie Space Jam can’t go overlooked — but we’ve got other work to do here.

(TMZ on YouTube)

TAGSCHARLES BARKLEY

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP