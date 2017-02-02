Charles Barkley Has A Message For All The Haters: ‘F*ck All, Y’all’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I don’t understand what’s happening in this video. Is Charles Barkley working part-time as a DJ? If so, why? I assume he has the TNT job because the NBA money was running out, but he can’t be getting 200 bucks to work bars on mid-week nights, can he?

Anyway, Barkley says “f*ck” the haters a couple times here. He never specifies his haters, but if that’s what he meant, it’s probably because the “haters” are annoyed with his criticism of LeBron James and ironic labeling him as whiny. Or because he called Kevin Garnett a borderline Hall of Famer. Or because he uses the term “girly” to describe the Golden State Warriors.

Look, we could list all the reasons why people would hate Charles Barkley — his association with the garbage movie Space Jam can’t go overlooked — but we’ve got other work to do here.

(TMZ on YouTube)