Charles Barkley and LaVar Ball haven’t been sparring much through the media lately, but that sure seems like it’s about to change.

Fresh off a major political victory in his home state of Alabama, Barkley doubled down on his feud with LaVar Ball by getting a bit personal and saying he’s “exploiting” his kids for money.

LaVar Ball was on hand on Tuesday as Lonzo made his Madison Square Garden debut against the Knicks, thoroughly enjoying a Lonzo alley-oop and sparring a bit with Spike Lee. Barkley said he “loves” Lonzo Ball, but is worried the two Ball kids he’s less familiar with — LiAngelo and LaMelo — are being taken advantage of.