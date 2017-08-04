Charles Oakley Has Been Banned From Madison Square Garden For One Year

Getty Image

If Charles Oakley wants to see a Knicks home game in the next 12 months, it’ll have to be on cable. The Knicks legend reached a plea agreement on charges stemming from the February 8 fracas involving Knicks owner James Dolan and a few of the Madison Square Garden security guards, in which the 10-year Knicks veteran, sitting a few rows behind the owner, was accused of heckling Dolan, When security came to remove Oakley, a fight ensued.

The noted modern NBA critic was in court today to deal with the charges stemming from the fracas, which included assault, trespassing and harassment. As a part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, Oakley agreed to staying out of trouble for the next six months and also agreed to a one-year ban from Madison Square Garden. If Oakley complies with those terms, the charges will be dropped and erased from his record.