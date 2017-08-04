Charles Oakley Has Been Banned From Madison Square Garden For One Year

If Charles Oakley wants to see a Knicks home game in the next 12 months, it’ll have to be on cable. The Knicks legend reached a plea agreement on charges stemming from the February 8 fracas involving Knicks owner James Dolan and a few of the Madison Square Garden security guards, in which the 10-year Knicks veteran, sitting a few rows behind the owner, was accused of heckling Dolan, When security came to remove Oakley, a fight ensued.
The noted modern NBA critic was in court today to deal with the charges stemming from the fracas, which included assault, trespassing and harassment. As a part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, Oakley agreed to staying out of trouble for the next six months and also agreed to a one-year ban from Madison Square Garden. If Oakley complies with those terms, the charges will be dropped and erased from his record.
The Knicks should have done this before Phil Jackson left, they could pin it on him.