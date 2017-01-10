Getty Image

Chucky Brown was never a household name, but fans all over the country probably knew who he was during his 14 seasons as an NBA player. That’s because he holds the distinction of having played for an NBA record 12 teams (tied with Jim Jackson, Tony Massenburg, and Joe Smith), including the Houston Rockets when they won the NBA Championship in 1995. In 1996, the Rockets shipped him, with Robert Horry, Sam Cassell, and Mark Bryant, to the Phoenix Suns for Charles Barkley, but that’s hardy the most interesting story involving Brown and Barkley.

Brown is the debut guest on the Jerseys and Dress Shirts podcast this week, and he is tossing a little more gasoline on the Springfield tire fire that is the feud between Charles Barkley and Charles Oakley. In the first part of his interview, Brown mostly talks about his early days and college career, before eventually touching on his shared record and the teams that meant the most (and least) to him. In the second part, however, things are supposed to get juicy, as they promise a “story about Charles Barkley will have you playing it back.” That doesn’t drop until Friday, though.

Fortunately, TMZ Sports has the advance on that audio, and Brown’s story is confirmation to one of the greatest moments in the hilarious Barkley-Oakley feud.