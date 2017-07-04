Getty Image

Former All-Star and two-time champion Chris Bosh‘s NBA career has been in limbo the past few seasons as he’s battled multiple, life-threatening blood clots. Throughout this saga, Bosh and the Heat have had protracted disagreements about whether he’s healthy enough to play, as various team and league-affiliated medical professionals have strongly cautioned against it.

Last month, after the league and the players’ union conducted yet another medical review, Bosh received the devastating news that he’ll likely never play again. It was only a matter of time before the Heat would part ways with Bosh, and Tuesday, the team made it official. Here’s Pat Riley’s official statement, via NBA.com: