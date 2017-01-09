NBA champion Chris Bosh is a man of many talents that extend beyond the basketball court. While in Chicago over the weekend, the Heat big man put his skills to the test by taking the stage with legendary blues musician Buddy Guy, as seen in the above video obtained by TMZ.

In the clip, Bosh and the bluesman can be seen hanging out backstage with Bulls star and Bosh’s former teammate Dywane Wade before we see him on stage, playing for a moment before what looks like a packed crowd at Guy’s Legends club. Bosh’s love for the blues actually started at home thanks to his father keeping the music in rotation in their family home. It’s a love he’s carried with him all these years, a passion that’s been rekindled while he’s held out from playing due to his medical condition.

“I started playing because of my situation,” Bosh said in a recent interview. “I had a lot more free time on my hands. I always wanted to learn music. About eight years ago I tried picking up playing the piano. My cousin would give me lessons. Of course, I didn’t pursue it. It got too hard and I stopped. I always thought the guitar was cool. So I said, If I pick it up and don’t put it down, I can learn how to play the guitar.”

If he doesn’t take the court again, Bosh could always pursue a second career on stage.