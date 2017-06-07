YouTube

Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade‘s sons got to hang out with the NBA championship trophy and make a commercial for fun and profit. It’s not a bad day’s work for two kids of NBA superstars.

Zion Wade and Chris Paul II teamed up to film an adorable sports talk show in a 90-second commercial for SAP. They even got their own theme song and casual stand around and chat opening, just like the real television commentators you probably won’t like as much.

The two try out some catch phrases, talk about the NBA Finals, and generally go on about their love of stats.