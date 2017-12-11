Getty Image

With one-third of the 2017-2018 NBA season in the books, the Indiana Pacers are one of the better stories in the league. Where there was a belief in some corners that the Pacers could scratch and claw toward the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference if everything went well, virtually no one predicted that Indiana would be in the thick of everything with a 16-11 record in mid-December.

There are several reasons for Indiana’s unlikely and impressive start but the biggest impact has come from 25-year-old shooting guard Victor Oladipo. Earlier this week, the former Magic and Thunder guard helped the Pacers snap a lengthy Cavaliers winning streak and, on Sunday, Oladipo put on another show with a career-best performance.

This time around, Oladipo exploded for 47 points (on 15 of 28 shooting), seven rebounds and six assists in a 126-116 victory over the Denver Nuggets and everyone agreed that the former Indiana standout was lights-out during his career-high showing. In fact, two future Hall of Fame guards quickly weighed in about his brilliance on Sunday and throughout the early portion of the 2017-18 campaign.