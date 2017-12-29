Chris Paul’s Return From An Adductor Strain Is On The Horizon





Getty Image

It’s apparently a big day for superstar point guards for teams at the top of the Western Conference who are sidelined with injuries. Earlier on Thursday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that Steph Curry’s return from an ankle injury will happen soon, with Golden State’s game against Minnesota on Saturday viewed as the likely return date.

Shortly after the Curry news was announced, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni announced some news of his own: The team expects to get Chris Paul back sometime over the next few games from an adductor strain.

Paul has been on the sidelines for the team’s last two contests, and won’t suit up for Houston’s game against Boston on Thursday night. But D’Antoni believes this could be the last game that the Rockets will play without one-half of their backcourt duo, and if it’s not, Paul will be back the following game.



D'Antoni said he expects Chris Paul to return either tomorrow in Washington or Sunday at home against the Lakers. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) December 28, 2017

Getting Paul back would be good for a Rockets squad that has been hit with some serious injuries in its starting five lately. In addition to Paul’s sore adductor, starting center Clint Capela has been out with a facial fracture. Neither injuries were expected to be the kind of thing that kept Paul or Capela on the sidelines for an extended period of time, but seeing as how Houston is on a three-game losing streak, the Rockets would be happy to get either player back.