It’s been almost 25 years to the day since Christian Laettner hit that miracle turnaround shot to sink the Kentucky Wildcats in the Elite 8 and send his Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four. It was the apotheosis of a college hoops career that saw him become one of the most hated players in the history of NCAA basketball. They even made an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about it called I Hate Christian Laettner.

It’s a good bet nobody hates Christian Laettner more than the Kentucky Wildcats and their fans, and as if they needed any more fuel for their interminable loathing, Laettner just drove a gasoline truck into the middle of the quad in Lexington with this cheeky late-night tweet.