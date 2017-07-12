The Cavs Made Their Biggest Move Of The Offseason So Far

07.12.17 1 hour ago

YouTube/INR TV

It’s been a quiet offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose biggest moves to this point have been re-signing Kyle Korver and adding Jeff Green to the roster on a veteran minimum deal. Those moves don’t feel like much has been done to close the gap on the Warriors, who have managed to somehow get better this offseason by adding Nick Young.

The Cavaliers’ options to make improvements are few and far between with their cap situation, but on Wednesday they made their biggest move of the summer by signing former second round pick Cedi Osman to a 3-year, $8.2 million, slotting him into part of their tax-payer mid-level exception, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon.

