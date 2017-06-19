The Cavs Will Part Ways With GM David Griffin As Trade Rumors Swirl

Getty Image

In the days following the end of the 2017 NBA Finals, there has been plenty to focus on around the league. Between the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft and free agency, story lines are all over the place and, for the Cleveland Cavaliers, there has already been rampant speculation that the franchise could be looking to retool its roster in an effort to dethrone the Golden State Warriors.

However, it appears that the Cavs will have to do so with a new leading voice in the front office, as Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that general manager David Griffin will be out the door.

The Cavs and general manager David Griffin will part ways according to sources — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 19, 2017

Later, the Cavaliers confirmed the news with a statement from owner Dan Gilbert.

Cavaliers are letting GM David Griffin go.

After their best three-year run in franchise history.

Insanity. pic.twitter.com/tAfofFtQrr — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 19, 2017

Griffin, who famously altered the course of history by acquiring LeBron James and penning a legendary letter during the 2016 NBA Finals, is under contract through June 30. There have been rumblings that other NBA teams could pursue Griffin’s services but, after the Milwaukee Bucks announced a new face of their front office on Monday, no GM position is currently vacant around the league.