The Cavs Will Part Ways With GM David Griffin As Trade Rumors Swirl

#LeBron James
06.19.17 42 mins ago

Getty Image

In the days following the end of the 2017 NBA Finals, there has been plenty to focus on around the league. Between the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft and free agency, story lines are all over the place and, for the Cleveland Cavaliers, there has already been rampant speculation that the franchise could be looking to retool its roster in an effort to dethrone the Golden State Warriors.

However, it appears that the Cavs will have to do so with a new leading voice in the front office, as Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that general manager David Griffin will be out the door.

Later, the Cavaliers confirmed the news with a statement from owner Dan Gilbert.

Griffin, who famously altered the course of history by acquiring LeBron James and penning a legendary letter during the 2016 NBA Finals, is under contract through June 30. There have been rumblings that other NBA teams could pursue Griffin’s services but, after the Milwaukee Bucks announced a new face of their front office on Monday, no GM position is currently vacant around the league.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDavid GriffinLeBron James

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP