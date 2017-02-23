Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

LeBron James created some controversy in January when he said the Cleveland Cavaliers needed to acquire a playmaker. Things got so bad that James and Charles Barkley were in a lengthy feud based around whether he should have done this publicly.

But James’ public concerns, mixed with some lucky timing, have led to the Cavaliers being on the verge of acquiring exactly the kind of player that the team needs: Deron Williams. Despite rumors that the Jazz were looking to bring him back to the team that drafted him a decade ago, Williams stayed in Dallas through the NBA’s trade deadline.

After not finding a trade partner, the Mavericks decided it was best to hand the keys over to Yogi Ferrell and waive Williams.

