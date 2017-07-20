Getty Image

The Cavs have been desperately trying to find ways to make improvements this offseason, but to this point have failed to bring in much help for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love. They weren’t able to work out trades for either Paul George or Jimmy Butler this summer — which would’ve involved shipping off Love — and limited cap space have prevented them from signing any free agents of significant consequence so far.

There aren’t many players remaining on the market that could be big splash signings for Cleveland, who need players willing to take minimums to join. However, there is apparently one former MVP that could do just that, and — the Cavs hope — salvage their offseason.

According to Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Derrick Rose is in discussions with Cleveland to sign a one-year deal to join James and the Cavaliers.