The Cleveland Cavaliers are going through a whole bunch of growing pains this season. The team’s goal is to be ready by the time the postseason rolls around, but it’s still been rough watching the team at the beginning of the year, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

But tis the season for costumes, candy, and celebration, and with Halloween right around the corner, the Cavs have decided to have a party to blow off some steam. It’s an annual tradition that the team has a Halloween party with players dressing up in elaborate costumes. This year, the team did not disappoint.

The star of the show is LeBron James, who celebrated the release of the film It by dressing up like Pennywise. If you do not like clowns, you should avoid these pictures.