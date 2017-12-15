Getty Image

One year ago on December 15, 2016, the basketball world lost Craig Sager after a long battle with cancer. The beloved sideline reporter was mourned by many in the basketball world, from players to fans and an endless list of people he touched in the media and beyond.

The anniversary of Sager’s death this week is another opportunity to remember who he was and the impact he had on the sports world, both during his life and in death.

Perhaps the most touching tribute came from his own family. Craig’s wife, Stacey, wrote about her husband for The Player’s Tribune earlier this week and shared many stories, including how they met and the vibrant way he looked at life. It’s hard to look at Sager as anything but charming and full of life, and Stacey’s stories certainly reinforced that narrative.