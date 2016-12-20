Remembering The Best Of Craig Sager

Craig Sager’s Memorial Service Was A Collection Of Painfully Beautiful Moments And Tributes

12.20.16 2 days ago

Jay Busbee

Craig Sager’s memorial service was held in Atlanta on Monday. His family and friends from decades of covering sports came out to say goodbye, including his long-time co-worker and friend Ernie Johnson, who delivered a touching tribute to Sager in the form of a poem.

Johnson’s full eulogy has more stories about Sager.

NBA TV aired the service live, so don’t feel like any of the following is invasive, because the family clearly wanted the memories from Sager’s life shared with the people who knew him best and knew him from his years of working in front of the camera.

