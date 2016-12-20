Jay Busbee on Twitter

Craig Sager’s memorial service was held in Atlanta on Monday. His family and friends from decades of covering sports came out to say goodbye, including his long-time co-worker and friend Ernie Johnson, who delivered a touching tribute to Sager in the form of a poem.

"There's no way to gauge the days we have, no way to know how long…

But know this Craig, we'll do our best to live 'em #SagerStrong." pic.twitter.com/63ktUzU1rs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2016

Johnson’s full eulogy has more stories about Sager.

Ernie Johnson honors his friend Craig Sager. #SagerStrong https://t.co/d157NyGNYk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2016

NBA TV aired the service live, so don’t feel like any of the following is invasive, because the family clearly wanted the memories from Sager’s life shared with the people who knew him best and knew him from his years of working in front of the camera.