Some Of The NBA’s Finest Did A Spontaneous Three-Point Contest For Craig Sager

02.18.17 56 mins ago

Following the Three-Point Shootout on NBA All-Star Saturday Night, some of the NBA’s biggest stars, former legends and stars of the entertainment world did an incredible impromptu 3-point shootout to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation in honor of Craig Sager.

After a touching video tribute, the three finalists from the Three-Point Shootout were joined by Reggie Miller and other stars courtside in street clothes like James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Candace Parker, DJ Khaled, Michael B. Jordan, and others to raise money for cancer research. For each basket made by the stars and entertainers they donated $10,000 to the foundation, as they rotated shooting off of a rack at the top of the key.

