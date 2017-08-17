Getty Image

Dahntay Jones says not to give up on the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ core group just yet. The journeyman who played with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving the last two seasons says the pair don’t really have to break up after Irving’s trade request this summer.

Jones was on Sirius XM’s NBA channel and said in an interview that he isn’t so sure that James and Irving can’t reconcile their relationship to the point where the two can play on the same team again and he also isn’t buying reports James has already made a decision about next summer.