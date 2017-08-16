One NBA Reporter Thinks LeBron James Is ‘100 Percent Leaving’ The Cavaliers

08.16.17 7 months ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had quite the eventful offseason, as the reigning Eastern Conference champs have watched as their once stable foundation began crumbling in a sudden and somewhat shocking fashion. Kyrie Irving’s trade request represents the first massive chunk of that foundation breaking off, but there’s potential that a much bigger piece could be leaving soon as well.

LeBron James will be an unrestricted free agent in 2018, and reports have trickled out over the summer months that he will genuinely consider leaving Cleveland again now that he’s fulfilled his promise to break his home city’s championship drought. The Cavs are reportedly concerned enough about a potential departure of their top star, they are now focusing Irving trade talks on bringing in a young star and assets to kickstart a rebuild if it becomes necessary next summer.

There have been mixed opinions about the likelihood of James’ departure, with some feeling it’s still most likely he finishes his career out in Cleveland while others truly believe he’ll be headed to L.A. (or possibly elsewhere) come next July.

Among those you can count in that latter category is Chris Sheridan, who reported on Wednesday an NBA source telling him James will be “100 percent leaving” Cleveland next year.

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLA LAKERSLeBron James

