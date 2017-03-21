Getty Image

Yogi Ferrell, the newly minted Mavericks point guard who has been lighting up the league since his signing in January, is set on making his NBA dream last. After graduating from Indiana University (with two Big 10 titles under his belt) and going undrafted, the 23 year-old was signed by the Brooklyn Nets, had a stint in the D-league with the Long Island, was given another shot with Brooklyn, and eventually landed a permanent slot with Dallas in January.

Ferrell signed a 2-year contract at the league minimum, was the third undrafted rookie in NBA history to have a 30-point game within his first 15 games in the league, took home Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors for February, and is currently averaging 10.7 PPG off of 42.7 percent shooting for March.

The former Hoosier recently returned to where his NBA dream began to face off against the Nets on their home turf, where he helped his team secure a much-needed 111-104 win with 8 points, 3 steals, and 5 assists in 22 minutes of play. UPROXX caught up with Yogi at the NBA’s spacious 5th Avenue Store where he took time to serve as a surprise guest cashier and play a few rounds of Pop-A-Shot with young fans.

In between fan interactions, chiming in about the age-old Raising Cane’s vs. Popeye’s battle, and why he prefers Texas over New York City, Ferrell made one thing perfectly clear: he’s not about to waste this latest opportunity for a long-term NBA career.

Note: This interview has been lightly condensed and edited for clarity.