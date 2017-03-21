Mavs’ Yogi Ferrell Relishes Playing With Dirk And Explains Why He Prefers Dallas Over New York

#NBA
03.21.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

Yogi Ferrell, the newly minted Mavericks point guard who has been lighting up the league since his signing in January, is set on making his NBA dream last. After graduating from Indiana University (with two Big 10 titles under his belt) and going undrafted, the 23 year-old was signed by the Brooklyn Nets, had a stint in the D-league with the Long Island, was given another shot with Brooklyn, and eventually landed a permanent slot with Dallas in January.

Ferrell signed a 2-year contract at the league minimum, was the third undrafted rookie in NBA history to have a 30-point game within his first 15 games in the league, took home Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors for February, and is currently averaging 10.7 PPG off of 42.7 percent shooting for March.

The former Hoosier recently returned to where his NBA dream began to face off against the Nets on their home turf, where he helped his team secure a much-needed 111-104 win with 8 points, 3 steals, and 5 assists in 22 minutes of play. UPROXX caught up with Yogi at the NBA’s spacious 5th Avenue Store where he took time to serve as a surprise guest cashier and play a few rounds of Pop-A-Shot with young fans.

In between fan interactions, chiming in about the age-old Raising Cane’s vs. Popeye’s battle, and why he prefers Texas over New York City, Ferrell made one thing perfectly clear: he’s not about to waste this latest opportunity for a long-term NBA career.

Note: This interview has been lightly condensed and edited for clarity.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKIINDIANA HOOSIERSNBAYOGI FERRELL
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP