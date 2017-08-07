Getty Image

The crown jewel of adidas’ shoe technology is BOOST, the sole material that makes for some of the most comfortable shoes on the market. The UltraBOOST running shoe is among the best out there and the majority of adidas’ signature basketball sneakers, like the Harden Vol. 1 and the D Rose’s, feature BOOST soles.

However, there is one major adidas hoops shoe that still doesn’t have BOOST in it and that is Damian Lillard’s sneaker. The Lillard 4’s will drop later this fall, and Lillard’s line has been one of adidas’ most popular basketball sneakers since it launched in 2014.

There is, naturally, a question of why Lillard’s sneaker doesn’t have BOOST. Is it adidas not investing in Lillard’s sneaker enough? Does Lillard not like the material?

Lillard gave us the answer to that question late on Sunday night after a fan asked him why his shoe is one of the few BOOST-less adidas out there, and the reasoning is more than understandable.