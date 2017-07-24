Getty Image

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have been heavily linked to a potential pursuit of Carmelo Anthony. Lillard and fellow guard C.J. McCollum have not been shy about recruiting other players to join the Blazers this summer, as they want the organization to make the necessary moves to become a championship caliber team.

On Monday, Lillard did an interview with Sports Illustrated and the conversation turned to the recent revelation that Kyrie Irving had requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lillard was asked about Irving reportedly pointing to him as an example of the kind of role Kyrie wants to have on a team and offered up his thoughts and expressed some confusion as to why Irving would want out of Cleveland.