D’Angelo Russell Says He Was ‘Excited’ When He Got Traded To The Nets

#LA Lakers
08.19.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When the Los Angeles Lakers elected to send D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade prior to the 2017 NBA Draft, the reaction wasn’t one of pure shock. After all, the franchise was reasonably focused on ridding itself of the mistake that is Mozgov’s exorbitant contract, and with Lonzo Ball now in the fold (after an assumption to that end when the trade was consummated), Russell’s fit may have been perilous with the team that originally drafted him out of Ohio State.

Still, it is almost always a difficult and surprising situation for a young and talented player when he is traded, and one might assume that Russell could have been less than thrilled. But on the New York area sports show Joe & Evan on WFAN, Russell expressed a very different sentiment. In fact, he said the following about his first reaction to being dealt, via Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSD'Angelo RussellLA LAKERSMAGIC JOHNSON

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 day ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP