D’Angelo Russell Embarrassed Nikola Vucevic With A Pair Of Gorgeous Nutmegs

10.25.17 17 mins ago

D’Angelo Russell has gotten off to a pretty good start to his career as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. His latest big game came on Tuesday night, when he scored 29 points in a 125-121 loss to Orlando. It wasn’t Russell’s most efficient performance — he only hit nine of his 24 field goal attempts — and he only had one assist on the evening.

But despite the fact that he didn’t have a bunch of dimes, he still had a pair of crazy passing highlights. Both of them came at the expense of Magic center Nikola Vucevic, and both of them involved nutmegs.

The first one came when rookie big man Jarrett Allen set a screen on Russell’s man and rolled to the rim. Russell dumped a cheeky bounce pass right between Vucevic’s legs.

