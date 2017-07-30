Danilo Gallinari May Have Hurt Himself Punching An Opponent In An Italian National Team Game

07.30.17 2 hours ago

Sky Sports via Twitter/@Eurohoopsnet

Danilo Gallinari’s summer got far more interesting than the Clippers were hoping it would, when the newly acquired forward found himself in a fight during an ironically named friendly exhibition matchup between Italy and the Netherlands.

Gallinari took exception to getting smacked in the face Jito Kok of the Dutch team after an Italy free throw and ran up on Kok to give him a piece of his mind. The two shoved each other and then Gallinari connected with a hard right hand to the face of Kok before the two could be separated. In a sport that rarely sees punches connect, this is one of the harder hits you’ll see in a basketball fight.

