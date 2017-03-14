Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

Darko Milicic Told The Timberwolves ‘Don’t Trade For Me’ But They Did Anyways

03.14.17 54 mins ago

Getty Image

Darko Milicic will forever be known as the biggest bust from the 2003 NBA Draft. The No. 2 overall pick, sandwiched between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony (with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh coming right after), never panned out despite lasting 10 years in the NBA.

Milicic is now a farmer, and says he’s finally happy with his life now that his NBA career is over. In a recent interview with Serbian website B92.net (as translated by r/NBA user Tyrone Lue), Milicic went into detail about his NBA career and the inner battles he had with depression and more that derailed his career.

“I’d do a lot of things differently now,” Milicic said. “It’s true I ended up on a team trying to win a ring, which rarely happens to a No. 2 pick, but in the end we’re all looking for excuses. I could say I didn’t get a proper chance, but that’s simply an excuse; it’s up to a young player to prove himself, work hard and wait for his chance. My approach was completely different. As a No. 2 pick coming from Europe, I thought I was sent by God, so I got into fights, got drunk before practices, spiting everyone, but I was spiting myself.”

The stories are sad, although at least there’s a happy ending now that he’s found peace and a life he enjoys back home, but among those stories was one of a conversation he had with then-Timberwolves general manager David Kahn when Minnesota was looking at trading for him in 2010.

Around The Web

TAGSDarko MilicicMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNEW YORK KNICKS
How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

03.14.17 3 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP